Newcastle Team News vs Arsenal: Targett, Barnes, Tonali, Isak

Newcastle United have a very long injury list, and they added another name to it yesterday in Matt Targett. The English left back exited the 3-0 win at Manchester United, in the EFL Cup round of 16, after just five minutes, due to a hamstring injury. So he’s a strong doubt at best, but likely just plain unavailable versus Arsenal on Saturday.

He joins a large group of Magpies absentees, and we’ll cover all of them after the jump.

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 7, 5:30pm GMT, St. James Park

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWD Newcastle DWDWW

PL Standings: Arsenal 2nd, 24 pts Newcastle 6th, 17 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 28% Newcastle 34%

Newcastle United Team News

We start with Sandro Tonali who is now serving his suspension (which will last until next season) for gambling related offenses. You also have the following injured players: Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Javi Manquillo (groin) and Lewis Miley (illness).

Newcastle aren’t where they want to be, in the Premier League table, right now, but for them to even be this high in the standings says a lot. After last year’s breakthrough season, achieving a top four finish, a lot was expected.

Manager Eddie Howe seems to be doing a great job, all things considered.

