When Manchester United hosts Newcastle United on Wednesday night, in the EFL Cup round of 16, it will be a rematch of the last tournament’s finale.

While United took that title game, and with it the trophy, they just don’t seem to resemble the side that triumphed in that match, at all right now. The Red Devils have big problems, and the heat is starting to turn up on manager Erik ten Hag.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Newcastle United

Team News: Manchester United Newcastle United

How They Got Here: United (beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in 3rd rd), Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 in 3rd rd)

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

The second year boss had a very successful debut season, with the aforementioned ending of the club’s trophy drought, and a very respectable third place finish in the league.

But this year has been often a disaster-class showing, with yesterday’s destruction at the hands of City, in the Manchester Derby, a classic example. While most of the supporter ire has been directed at the ownership (plenty of deserved scorn there). ETH must be held accountable too.

He won’t likely get the sack any time soon, but he needs to right this ship, and fast. Here is the lineup we think he will go with as he tries to advance on to the EFL Cup quarterfinals.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Sergio Reguilon; Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Mason Mount, Alejandro Garnacho; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories