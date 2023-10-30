Newcastle Team News at United (EFL Cup): Tonali, Botman, Isak

Sandro Tonali, one of the biggest stories in world football right now, has begun serving his very long-term suspension. The Italian will be unavailable against Manchester United, in the EFL Cup round of 16 on Wednesday night. And the next time he features won’t be until next August.

Tonali was found to have breeched multiple rules related to gambling, although he remains fully supported by the club.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 8:30 pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United Newcastle United

Team News: Manchester United Newcastle United

How They Got Here: United (beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in 3rd round), Newcastle beat Manchester City 1-0 in 3rd round)

Elsewhere Svet Botman (knee injury) is drawing closer to a full return to action, but it probably won’t be in time for this match. The Magpies also have a quintet of almost certain absentees in Alexander Isak (groin injujry), Lewis Miley (unspecified illness), Jacob Murphy (shoulder injury), Elliot Anderson (back problem) and Harvey Barnes (ankle injury).

Manager Eddie Howe, speaking after the 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton Wanderers, said:

“Alex is still where he is. He’s aggravated the injury he suffered at West Ham and we’ll wait and see whether he’ll be fit before the international break. There’s a high chance he won’t, but we’ll see.”

So it will be very interesting to see the manner in which Howe shuffles his squad for this one. How strong will he go with his starting lineup, given that this is a cup game?

