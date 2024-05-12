Newcastle Team News at Man United: Wilson, Schar, Targett

While the Newcastle United injury list remains lengthy, the short-term portion of it is just three names long. Callum Wilson (hamstring tightness) could feature at Old Trafford on Wednesday while Fabian Schar (thigh) might just have to wait until next weekend.

Elsewhere Matt Targett is out indefinitely with Achilles tendonitis.

Man United vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Wed. May 15, 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Man United 38% Draw 23% Newcastle 39%

PL Form: Man United LDWDD Tottenham DWWLW

PL Standing: Man United 8th, 57 pts Newcastle 6th 57 pts

Newcastle United Team News at Man United

“Let’s see about next week. He’s certainly improving and feeling good,” said manager Eddie Howe in regards to Schar.

Meanwhile Sven Botman and Jamal Lascelles (both knee), Lewis Miley (lower back injury) and Joseph Willock (calf, shin, heel) are done until sometime next season.

And of course, Sandro Tonali is suspended until next year, due to his violation of gambling rules.

