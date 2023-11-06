Emre Can is a strong doubt to face Newcastle United on Tuesday night, as he continues to struggle with the hip injury that he picked up towards the end of the first half in this reverse fixture two weeks ago.

If he misses out, he won’t be the only one, as Julian Duranville continues to work his way back from a thigh injury.

UCL Group of Death Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

Newcastle United at Borussia Dortmund

Group F Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 5:45pm, Signal Iduna Park

Preview Content: Starting XI Predictions for Both Sides Newcastle Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Group Form, Standing: Newcastle United 3rd, 4 pts, LWD Borussia Dortmund 2nd, 4 pts, WDL

Rest of the BVB News

Meanwhile Mateu Morey will likely miss out as he’s continuing to recover from a knee injury. Dortmund will be in need of a morale boost for this match, as they are coming off a really emotional loss to Bayern Munich (what else is new? Bayern maintaining superiority over Dortmund).

At least they’re in pretty good position right now to advance to the UEFA Champions League knockout round.

That is an impressive feat, for anybody who is in Group F, this year’s UCL Group of Death.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories