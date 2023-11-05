Newcastle United at Borussia Dortmund Starting XI Predictions

Borussia Dortmund hosts Newcastle United in another UEFA Champions League clash from the vaunted Group of Death which will qualify as the headliner of the schedule.

Group F is indeed the gift that keeps on giving, and Tuesday brings another matchup that looks, at least on paper, better than all the others on the slate.

UCL Group of Death Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

Newcastle United at Borussia Dortmund

Group F Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 5:45pm, Signal Iduna Park

Preview Content: Dortmund Team News Newcastle Team News

Group Form, Standing: Newcastle United 3rd, 4 pts, LWD Borussia Dortmund 2nd, 4 pts, WDL

Dortmund have to lick their wounds quickly, after falling in Der Klassiker yesterday. Newcastle enter this match on the back of a win over Arsenal, a result that left Gunners boss Mikel Arteta

A.) totally fuming and B.) exposed as a total hypocrite when it comes to VAR.

So without any further ado, let’s get to the starting lineup predictions. In the case of Newcastle, in kind of picks itself.

Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Kieran Trippier, Jamal Lascelles, Fabian Schar, Tino Livramento; Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon

Borussia Dortmund

Gregor Kobel; Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels, Nico Schlotterbeck, Ramy Bensebaini; Marcel Sabitzer, Salih Ozcan, Gio Reyna; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus, Niclas Füllkrug

