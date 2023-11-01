Manchester City head into the weekend heavily favored to beat AFC Bournemouth, and it is extremely easy to see why.

Not only is Man City, well, City (reigning treble winners) and the Cherries are the Cherries (frequent relegation strugglers), but City will enter this match with much more rest, as they don’t have a EFL Cup round of 16 tie in midweek to contend with.

Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kickoff: Nov. 4, 4pm, Etihad Stadium

Man City Starting XI Prediction: go here Team News for Both Sides

Odds/Probability: United Win 4% | City 88% | Draw 8%

Table Position: Bournemouth 17th, 6 pts City 3rd, 24 pts

Premier League Form: Bournemouth WLLLL Man City WWLLW

Bournemouth, as of press time here, still have a League Cup 4th round match against Liverpool to play, and whatever transpires there could affect their squad’s overall fitness situation.

And since we’re talking squad fitness, City are only one player away from having full fitness. Thus, manager Pep Guardiola could do whatever he wants with his lineup here.

This is how we think he’ll fill out the team sheet.

Man City Starting XI Prediction vs AFC Bournemouth

Ederson; Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic, Phil Foden, Julian Alvarez Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Prediction: Manchester City 4, Bournemouth 0

