Ah yes, the run-in is now here! Seven matches, and thus, 21 points left out on the table for the taking. Ahead of their Premier League fixture versus relegation scrappers Luton Town, City have a chance at finishing with 91 points, while Arsenal and Liverpool could still end up with 92 pts a piece.

First one to 90 wins, right? I guess we’ll see.

Manchester City vs Luton Town FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday April 13, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Preview Content: Team News Man City Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position: Man City 3rd, 70 pts Luton Town 18th, 9 pts

Form Guide: Man City WWDDW Luton Town WLLDL

Google Result Probability: Man City 88% Luton Town 4% Draw 8%

Taking any less than all three against relegation fodder like Luton would be a total disaster for Pep Guardiola and company.

In terms of looking at the potential starting lineup, we have a few questions. Is Ederson fully fit to reclaim the starting role?

Is Phil Foden going to be fit?

And if so, does he get a rest anyway? What about recalls for Julian Alvarez and Jeremy Doku (among others)?

How about the roles of Matheus Nunes, Jack Grealish, Oscar Bobb and Sergio Gomez?

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Luton Town

Ederson; Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

