Could Monday night be the win that turns Chelsea’s season around? As weird and crazy as that game was, in multiple ways on many levels, 4-1 over the top of the table side/a team that was previously undefeated sends a clear and resounding message.

Beating Tottenham Hotspur is always relished at CFC, but this time even more so. Now comes another chance to make a major statement, when the Blues host the reigning treble winners Man City.

Chelsea FC vs Manchester City FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday Nov. 12 , 4:30 pm, Stamford Bridge

Team News: Chelsea Man City

Starting XI Predictions: Chelsea Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form Chelsea DWLLL Manchester City: WWWLL

Google Result Probability: Chelsea 20% Draw 25% Manchester City 55%

Beating Spurs dropped them from the top of the standings, and led to Manchester City re-assuming the penthouse. So Chelsea now have a chance to beat the league’s first place team in back to back games.

That’s pretty remarkable for a side that slumped to a 12th place finish last season and fell as far down as 14th earlier this season.

One major change with our lineup prediction here. Lesley Ugochukwu is slotted in as Enzo Fernandez is an injury doubt.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Man City

Robert Sanchez; Levi Colwill, Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Reece James; Moises Caicedo, Lesley Ugochukwu; Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories