Tottenham Transfer Deals: Lucas Bergvall, Alejo Veliz

Happy January transfer window deadline day Tottenham Hotspur supporters. The North London club got two deals over the line today, as we wait to see the second one get officially announced. (The first official announcement is below) Swedish teenage prodigy Lucas Bergvall is incoming while Alejo Veliz is outgoing.

Meanwhile Bryan Gil, who was strongly linked with a move away, actually ended up staying put. Let’s break it all down.



??? Lucas Bergvall to Tottenham, here we go! Barcelona have just been told from player’s camp that he changed his mind and he will join Spurs.#THFC ready to pay more than €10m to Djugården with add-ons, agreement done. Medical will take place on Friday.@TurkishAirlines ?? pic.twitter.com/hDVsiAK2Ci — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Feb. 3, 7:30, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Bergvall, who turns 18 tomorrow, moves over from Djurgardens, in a deal worth around €10 million ($10.9m) plus add-ons, according to ESPN.

The midfielder was wanted by FC Barcelona, who were reportedly very close to sealing the midfielder’s signature.

But Tottenham “hijacked” Barca’s deal (don’t you love it when the press speaks of “hijackings” in the transfer window? Makes it sounds so acrimonious!), and now he’ll fly to White Hart Lane, where he’ll begin life as a member of Spurs.

One of Sweden’s most promising young football talents, Bergvall made his debut in the Superettan with IF Brommapojkarna on July 9, 2022, in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw against Örgryte IS..

Alejo Veliz has joined La Liga side Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the 2023/24 season. Good luck, Alejo! ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 1, 2024

He is reportedly set to sign a five year deal.

Veliz is going out on loan to Sevilla for the rest of the season, and this deal would have been announced sooner had it not been for his knee injury.

Veliz didn’t really have much of a role at Spurs even when he was match fit, so it’s best for all involved he gets another chance elsewhere.

TeamTalk has much more on the Argentine who hails from Gödeken, a small town in the Province of Santa Fe, Argentina, approximately 120 km from the city of Rosario.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories