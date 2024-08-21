While Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur will have to miss Saturday’s home opener, due to concussion protocol, there is some good news. According to his personal trainer, as reported in ESPN Uruguay, he’s responding well.

Bentancur was knocked unconscious in the season opener, after a clash of heads that led to his being stretchered off.

Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Aug. 24th, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 67% Everton FC 14% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham D, 1 pt,12th Everton FC L, 0 pts, 20th

Team News for Both Sides

Any time you see a situation like that, it’s just plain scary. It’s comforting to know that Bentancur is going to be alright, because honestly, the incident looked like it was going to be something much worse.

Elsewhere Richarlison is match fit again, after featuring off the bench in the season opening draw at Leicester.

Meanwhile Yves Bissouma is now fully reinstated to the team, having been suspended for one match, due to his taping himself doing laughing gas.

The Tottenham long-term injured players situation remains unchanged.

Shifting gears to the visitors, Manchester United summer transfer saga man Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly back fit and available for selection once again. In sticking with United connections, Ashley Young is suspended here, after drawing red versus Brighton.

Meanwhile Seamus Coleman and James Garner remain out as long-term injury absentees.

