Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their home slate of the 2024-24 season by welcoming in Everton FC on Saturday. As it stands after just one game, the Toffees are the bottom side of the table.

Yes, for what it is worth, the blue club on Mersey is in dead last place.

Everton FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Sat. Aug. 24th, 3pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 67% Everton FC 14% Draw 19%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham D, 1 pt,12th Everton FC L, 0 pts, 20th

In terms of our starting lineup prediction, we are not making too many changes here. We see manager Ange Postecoglu bringing Yves Bissouma back into the first team, after his having served his one match suspension.

While Richarlison is back fit again, we just don’t see him usurping Dominic Solanke, the club’s new all-time transfer fee record signing, in the lineup.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Everton FC

Gugliemo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Archie Gray, Yves Bissouma James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

