Three players were notably absent from the most recent Tottenham Hotspur training session- Micky van de Ven, Richarlison and Dominic Solanke. Van de Ven apparently hurt his knee in the win over Everton last weekend, but may be fine to feature at Newcastle.

“It’s OK – we have to check it, but it feels OK,” manager Ange Postecoglu said of Van de Ven’s situation.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Tottenham 5th, 4 pts Newcastle 6th, 4 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham DW Newcastle WD

Result Probability: Tottenham 38% Newcastle 38% Draw 24%

Spurs Team News

The Dutch central defender would be a massive loss for Spurs, if he can’t go, but, right now, at least, it sounds like he should be available. Richarlison has been battling to get fully match fit again, and he has yet to go the full 90 thus far, this season.

In sticking with up, Dominic Solanke suffered an ankle injury in his debut, and missed out last weekend. He is a strong doubt here as well.

However, Destiny Udogie and Rodrigo Bentancur should, or at least could, be passed fit to feature here.

