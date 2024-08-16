Tottenham Sign Wilson Odobert from Burnley for £30m

Here is one summer transfer signing that pretty much no one saw coming. Winger Wilson Odobert, 19, will move over on a £30m deal from Burnley. Spurs, who open the Premier League season at Leicester City on Monday night will pay the Clarets £25 million, with a further £5m available in add-ons for Odobert.

There was no build-up at all to this transfer deal.

Wilson is our new number 2??8??! ? pic.twitter.com/4qAC8tXgmP — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2024

Odobert x Lilywhite ???? pic.twitter.com/FAzoBupRyO — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 16, 2024

No one heard any rumors, speculation, links etc. ahead of this announcement.

So on that, we say kudos to everyone involved! This was just all business, cut and dried, plain and simple. It’s the polar opposite of all the tedium that commonly plagues us this time of year.

“Everyone here would like to wish Wilson all the best and thank him for his efforts during his time at Turf Moor,” Burnley FC wrote in a posting on their official Twitter account.

Wilson, who is a U21 France international, will wear No. 28 for the Lilywhites. He’ll be available for the season opener.

Spurs made another deal last weekend, you might have heard a thing or two about it, as they broke the club transfer fee record in signing Dominic Solanke.

