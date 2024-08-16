While there aren’t any new injury items to report, we still have a ton of Tottenham Hotspur team news to cover as the Premier League season opener approaches. Two new signings in Wilson Odobert and Dominic Solanke, as well as a suspension for Yves Bissouma.

Lots to get into, so let’s skip the preamble, and just get down to brass tax.

Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City FYIs

Premier League Season Kickoff

Mon. Aug 19, 2024 at 8pm UK time, King Power Stadium

Analysis of Mauricio Pochettino taking the USMNT Job: go here

Tottenham Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 61% Draw 21% Leicester 18%

Tottenham Team News

Bissouma is suspended, not by the league, but by the club, due to the video of him inhaling laughing gas. Remember kids, doing whippits, or nitrous oxide balloons, (or however kids these days consume this drug, I don’t know, I’m old and lame) is bad for you.

Even worse for you is when you actually TAPE yourself doing something you’re not supposed to be doing.

Moving on to Solanke, his acquisition breaks the club’s all-time record for transfer spend (more on that here).

As for Odobert, well this is one deal that absolutely came out of nowhere (more on that here). Finally, Richarlison will play only a limited role, if any, in this clash as manager Ange Postecoglu said the Brazilian needs “match minutes.”

In addition to building up his match fitness, Richarlison is being linked with a move away.

So if a deal comes close to fruition soon, he may miss the game for that reason.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories