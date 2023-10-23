After a very rip roaring start to the season, Arsenal FC are starting to come down to Earth a bit. Yesterday saw the Gunners struggle to rescue something against mid-table Chelsea, battling back to obtain a draw.

And in their last UEFA Champions League clash, they lost, to RC Lens. So Tuesday night at Sevilla will be all about trying to get back on the winning track. Manager Mikel Arteta will be looking to try and get the side rolling again.

Arsenal FC at Sevilla FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Oct. 24, 8pm, Ramon Sanchez, Pizjuan

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group B Matchday 3 of 6

Arsenal Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Group Standings, Form: Arsenal FC 2nd, 3 pts LW Sevilla 3rd, 2 pts, DD

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Google Result Probability: Arsenal FC 53% Draw 25% Sevilla 22%

In trying to predict the first team that Arteta will go with here, we left out some notable names.

The likes of Aaron Ramsdale, Jorginho, Kai Havertz (who is actually playing a lot better now that he’s not a regular first-teamer) and Gabriel Jesus were all excluded in our prognostication.

Well, if they’re out, who did you leave in?

See below, and enjoy!

Arsenal Starting XI Prediction at Sevilla (Champions League)

David Raya; Ben White, Wiliam Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Thomas Partey; Bukayo Saka, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli

