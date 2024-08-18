Oliver Skipp Set for Leicester City Medical Ahead of £20m Move

The summer clear-out continues at Tottenham Hotspur football club, as midfielder Oliver Skipp is the next man on his way out. According to multiple reports, he’ll move to Leicester City for a fee of £20 million plus. His medical is booked for tomorrow, earlier in the day, ahead of the two sides meeting for their Premier League season opener later that evening.

Remember kids, your outgoings and how those deals are done, are almost as important as your incomings. Despite the fact that the signings always get much more attention.

Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City FYIs

Premier League Season Kickoff

Mon. Aug 19, 2024 at 8pm UK time, King Power Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 61% Draw 21% Leicester 18%

Tottenham have seen five players leave as free agents this summer: Eric Dier, Tanguy Ndombele, Ivan Perisic, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga. Meanwhile Emerson Royal has been sold to AC Milan and Joe Rodon was shipped off to Leeds United. This has all been a big part of the major summer that Spurs have had on the buying side too.

Sales of course balance the budget, which is obviously needed in order to complete acquisitions. We still have close to a fortnight left in the transfer window. Oliver Skipp won’t be the only one heading out the White Hart Lane exit door.

