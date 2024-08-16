The final fixture of the Premier League’s opening weekend features Tottenham Hotspur visiting Leicester City. It could be a good one- a newly promoted side hosting a club trying to crack into the top four.

Both sides have a lot to prove here, and they will “walk with a purpose” here. Let’s get it on!

Tottenham Hotspur at Leicester City FYIs

Premier League Season Kickoff

Mon. Aug 19, 2024 at 8pm UK time, King Power Stadium

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 61% Draw 21% Leicester 18%

Ange Postecoglu has a fully fit squad, or pretty much close to it. So a lot of big names, people like Pape Matar Sarr and Brennan Johnson, could all be left out of the first team in this one.

So “clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose!”

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Leicester City

Gugliemo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Archie Gray, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison; Dejan Kulusevski, Heung-Min Son, Dominic Solanke

