Tottenham Hotspur will resume their continental campaign on Tuesday night, with a trip to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid. Spurs did not play this past weekend, as they’re long eliminated from the FA Cup competition. However, they did play, and lose yet again, on Thursday night. The 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace gave them a further hurt in the standings, obviously, but it also adversely impacted their roster availability as well. Micky van de Ven got sent off, and he’ll now be suspended, but only domestically, so he’s available for selection here.

UEFA Champions League Round of 16

Tottenham Hotspur at Atletico Madrid Leg 1 of 2

Kickoff: Tue March 10, Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

Google Result Probability for 90 Min: Atletico Madrid 63% Draw 21% Tottenham Hotspur 16%

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham’s fastest player is in the same boat as another one of their top central defenders, Cristian Romero. He is currently suspended for FA competitions, but eligible for UEFA matches, so he’s also available for Igor Tudor to call upon here. Tudor, the interim boss, will also potentially have Djed Spence at his disposal, as the calf injury absentee nears a full recovery.

Destiny Udogie is not too far behind him, but this match will come too soon for him to make the matchday squad.

And then finally, Radu Dragusin, no stranger to the injured list, given all the knee problems he’s had over the past couple of years, missed out on the midweek London derby.

This time though, his injury issue is not too bad, as it’s reportedly just a knock. Perhaps he’ll be fine for Tuesday night.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories