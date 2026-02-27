This weekend, Igor Tudor is hoping to obtain first win as caretaker manager of Tottenham Hotspur. Actually, the adverse situation goes far beyond just him as Spurs haven’t won a league fixture in 2026 as of yet. With the third month of the year commencing this Sunday, it is indeed a gloomy statistic. Tudor will have some good fitness news going for him though, as the injury list got slightly shorter, with Kevin Danso and Pedro Porro both returning to training.

Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday March 1, 2pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 27% Draw 26% Fulham FC win 47%

Premier League Standings, Form: Tottenham Hotspur 16th, 27 pts Fulham FC 10th, 37 pts

Tottenham Team News

However, if there has been one dominant storyline of both 2024-25 and 2025-26 for Tottenham, it is most certainly injury crisis.

Does that give the two managers who have been sacked over that span, Ange Postecoglu and Thomas Frank, an excuse? Obviously not, as they got fired anyway.

However, it most certainly provides, at least partially, an explanation.

Several of their most key players remain sidelined due to injury, with the full list consisting of Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert.

And one of their best defenders, if not their best central defender, remains suspended.

Typically, in this specific London derby, it’s the Cottagers who are looking up the table at Spurs, not the other way around like we have for this edition.

Given that, and the fact that they’re at home, it’s easy to see why Fulham is predicted to get the W here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, RG.org and Ratings.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and the Washington Post.

Related Posts via Categories