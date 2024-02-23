Real Madrid Team News vs Sevilla: Joselu, Courtois, Bellingham

Real Madrid have suffered another substantial injury to a key player. A club statement confirmed that striker Joselu will be sidelined for the time being due to an ankle problem. “After the tests carried out on our player Joselu by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with bone edema in his right ankle. Evolution pending,” the statement reads.

The right ankle bone edema problem could keep Joselu out until after the international break next month.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla FYIs

Kick-off: Sunday, Feb 25, 8pm local, Estadio de Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: Real Madrid DWDWW Sevilla DWWDL

La Liga Standing: Real Madrid 1st, 62 pts Sevilla 15th, 24 pts

Result Probability: Real Madrid win 74% Draw 16% Sevilla win 10%

Real Madrid Team News

That is according to a report in MARCA. The absence of Joselu means that Madrid have another void in the final third, with attacking midfielder supreme Jude Bellingham already out for the time being. According to a different report in MARCA, the English international may be back against Valencia next weekend, but he is definitely ruled out for Sunday’s La Liga clash with Sevilla.

The news is better for No. 1 goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who has been out since August with an ACL injury. According to widespread reports, he’s made a partial return to training, and is on pace to come back sometime in mid-to late April. The Belgian seems to be making a full recovery, and his rehabilitation is going well.

He won’t be rushed back into action, but there is growing sentiment that he’ll be able to feature again sometime during the penultimate month of the season.

It had been thought that Courtois might not return this season.

