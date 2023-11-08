Newcastle United heads to AFC Bournemouth for a Premier League clash that features two very injury-riddled sides. The visitors could get Sven Botman back into the mix here, but other than that, the injury list will likely remain the same.

There had been some hope of Alexander Isak returning to full fitness, but now it appears that he’ll be out until after the next international break.

Newcastle United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Nov. 11, 4:30pm Dean Court, Bournemouth, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Odds: Newcastle -149 Draw +308 Bournemouth +378

Result Probability: Newcastle 57% Draw 23% Bournemouth 20%

Team News for Both Sides

Meanwhile Harvey Barnes, Elliot Anderson and Jacob Murphy all remain sidelined here. Finally, you have the long-term suspension of Sandro Tonali, due to his having breeched league betting rules.

After a slow start to the season, Newcastle are pushing towards the top four, hoping to finish in a slot that grants them a UEFA Champions League slot for the second straight year.

As for Bournemouth, they are hoping to avoid relegation, as they currently sit in the drop zone.

They should be able to welcome Lewis Cook back into the mix, although Marcos Senesi could be in contention too. Meanwhile they have a quartet of players who stand no chance in being involved.

Tyler Adams, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Neto are all set to miss out again.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories