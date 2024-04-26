For Newcastle United, the squad is finally starting to get healthier. Both Callum Wilson and Valentino Livramento (ankle) came back into the team for the midweek loss to Crystal Palace. Tino, after having missed the last 10 games due to injury, played 25 minutes off the bench.

Maybe he plays a larger role on Saturday? Perhaps Wilson features this time?

Sheffield United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 79% Draw 13% Sheffield United 8%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 7th, 50 pts, LWWDW Sheffield United, 20th, 16 pts LLLDL

Newcastle Team News

The Geordies will take on a side, in the Blades, who are all but relegated at this point. Sheffield isn’t mathematically out of it yet, but they will be soon. And they’ll come in to St. James Park to take on a team that has been injury-riddled all season long.

The list of Toon walking wounded continues with a trio of players who could all return in early May.

It is possible that Nick Pope (shoulder), Kieran Trippier (calf) and Miguel Almiron (knee) could all be in line to make the squad again next weekend.

Meanwhile Joelinton (thigh) could follow suit the following week.

Of course, we can’t leave without mentioning the list of players who are either officially done for the year or could very likely be done for the season.

Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles (both of which have knee ligament problems), Joe Willock (Achilles heel injury), Matt Targett (Achilles tendonitis) and Lewis Miley (lower back) are all out either indefinitely, or until next season. .

