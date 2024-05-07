Since April began, Newcastle United have only lost once (2-0 to Crystal Palace) and they have an impressive goal advantage of 15-5 (GD +10). As they get ready to host Brighton on Saturday, you can definitely call them a team that is currently in form.

The Magpies are hoping to find themselves back in Europe, in some capacity, season.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, May 11, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 47% Draw 25% Brighton 28%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 6th, 56 pts WWLWW Brighton 11th 47 pts WLLDL

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Their recent hot streak, plus the total free fall of the following three teams: Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and West Ham United, has Newcastle in a good position to reach that goal. However, they cannot drop points this weekend, and the Seagulls will make sure that any point they take will be hard-earned.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliott Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

