The midweek slate of action saw Newcastle United and Manchester United flip places in the Premier League table. That means, heading into the weekend clash versus Sheffield United, Newcastle are behind the eight ball in the race to nab the final guaranteed UEFA Europa League qualification slot.

United are in the driver’s seat now to lock sixth place, but who knows what could happen between now and Championship Sunday.

Sheffield United at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Apr. 27, 2024, at 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 79% Draw 13% Sheffield United 8%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 7th, 50 pts, LWWDW Sheffield United, 20th, 16 pts LLLDL

It is also possible, given other scenarios that might play out, Newcastle could still grab a UEL berth, instead of settling for Conference League, even if they finish in 7th place.

Either way, what a massive disappointment after making it back into Champions League the previous season.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Sheffield United

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Elliott Anderson; Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

