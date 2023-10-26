Man United Team News vs City: Wan-Bissaka, Malacia, Casemiro

Perhaps some relief is in store, on the fitness front, for Manchester United. Last season’s first choice right back, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, is now moving closer towards a return to action. He probably won’t feature in the Manchester Derby on Sunday, but he is at least in contention now to make the squad.

More good news, surrounding left back Tyrell Malacia, as he trained for the first time this season. He is a ways away from featuring still, but hey, progress is progress.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Oct 29, 4:30pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Team News: United City

Odds/Probability: United Win 4/1, 20% | City 8/13, 61.9% | Draw 3/1, 25%

Table Position: United 8th, 15 pts City 2nd, 21 pts

Premier League Form: United WWLWL City WLLWW

Rest of the Man United Team News

The man Malacia contends with for a starting position, Luke Shaw, remains out until next month. Elsewhere Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo remain out indefinitely Additionally, Jadon Sancho remains suspended and likely will never play for the side again. Finally, Casemiro has returned from injury and served his suspension, so he is available for selection here. While the Brazilian midfielder contributed a lot last season, his first with United, he’s been kind of a disaster this term.

Casemiro has gotten into trouble with the officials on numerous occasions, and suffered a noticeable drop in from on the pitch. He may not be viable as a first choice holding midfielder anymore.

