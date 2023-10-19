Casemiro Suffers Ankle Injury, Set to Miss Next Two Matches

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro got hurt while on international duty with Brazil. Injuring his ankle during the draw with Venezuela, he was advised to remain in Brazil and work on rehabilitating the issue, but he will reportedly return to the Carrington Training ground early next week.

It’s not too bad of an injury, obviously, but it is enough to keep the former Real Madrid man out of Saturday night’s clash at Sheffield United.

He’ll miss Tuesday night’s UEFA Champions League home clash against FC Copenhagen. But that is not due to his ankle injury, as he’s already suspended for the European affair.

Elsewhere summer transfer window panic buy Sergio Reguilon is now back in training, after missing the last four games due to a hamstring injury. United have played down or kept secret the severity of the injury, just like they did with Rasmus Hojlund.

Reguilon was signed on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, at the 11th hour, out of desperation as they have a major injury crisis at the position.

His absence has led to another very late in the window acquisition, defensive midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, having to slot in, or deputize at the the position.

