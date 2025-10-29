Manchester United visits Nottingham Forest on Saturday in a match-up of two sides headed in opposite headed directions. When United upset arch-rivals Liverpool, at Anfield no less, a couple weeks ago, the season has turned around. It was a get right game for the Red Devils, who are now, shockingly, ahead of their rivals on Merseyside in the Premier League table. Who could have seen that coming?

Is the Ruben Amorim experiment starting to pay off? Or is this yet another false dawn?

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, 4pm, City Ground

Team News for Both Sides: Go here

Premier League Form: Man United WLWWW Nott Forest DLLLL

Premier League Standing: Man United 6th 16 pts Nott Forest 18th 5 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 44% Draw 25% Nott Forest 31%

As for Forest, it looks like a one way ticket back to the Championship is imminent come May. They have sacked their manager not once, but twice already this season. That is the ultimate sign of a club in crisis.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI at Nottingham Forest

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories