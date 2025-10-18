Nottingham Forest Sacks Ange Postecoglu

Ange Postecoglu is out at Nottingham Forest. The club officially announced it. Perhaps this is why the Australian went off on that that epic rant yesterday? Did he know the proverbial managerial sword of Damacles was dangling above him?

Postecoglu went winless (with six losses and two draws) in his eight games in charge of the Tricky Trees. No one saw this coming. Or I don’t know, maybe we did?

After the shock sacking, and his other sacking by Tottenham Hotspur at the end of last season, one has to wonder if Postecoglu will ever manage in the Premier League again? Most likely not, because this is humiliating. We’ll have more on this in a bit.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories