Suddenly surging Manchester United have really ascended up the table. They’re now currently in a slot that would earn them a UEFA competition berth for next season. A big reason for that is health and fitness. Harry Maguire (knock) and Lisandro Martinez (knee surgery recovery) are their only injury concerns right now, and the former should be back for the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday. The latter should be back after the next international break. As for Forest, Oleksandr Zinchenko (groin) and Chris Wood (knee) could return to action for this match.

Manchester United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 1, 4pm, City Ground

MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go here

PL Form: United WLWWW Nottingham Forest DLLLL

PL Standing: United 6th 16 pts Nottingham Forest 18th 5 pts

Google Result Probability: United 44% Draw 25% Nottingham Forest 31%

Team News for Both Sides

And then the final injury item for the Tricky Trees is Olaolula Aina, who remains sidelined as a long-term injury absentee, having underwent surgery to repair a thigh injury. Getting back to Maguire, he faces a late fitness test in order to make the squad for this one. He missed out on the win over Brighton on Saturday.

“He’s not available for this one,” United manager Ruben Amorim said on Friday, ahead of the 4-2 victory over the Seagulls.

“Hopefully, he’s going to join us next week, but we’ll see. I hope to have him next week. It’s a simple thing, but you never know. And I don’t like to take risks with players.”

