Saturday brings a clash that is as mid-table as it gets when 9th place Manchester United hosts 10th place Brighton & Hove Albion. It’s also a match-up of two sides that should be both sharp, and rested, as they didn’t have UEFA competition to contend with in midweek.

At least that’s the theory. United have a nearly fully fit squad right now, so they have that going for them as well!

Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday October 25, 5:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

PL Position, Form: Manchester United 9th, 13 pts, LWLWW Brighton & Hove Albion 10th, 12 pts, LDWDW

Google Result Probability: Manchester United win 47% Draw 25% Brighton & Hove Albion win 28%

Man United Team News

There is no real team news to speak of right now, as Lisandro Martinez is the side’s only injury concern right now. He’s still convalescing from his long-term knee injury.

Probably a mid-November return for him, so with all that said, let’s move on to the predicted starting lineup.

Man United Starting XI Prediction

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

