What was your favorite memory of the Ange Postecoglu era at Nottingham Forest? Oh, you don’t have one? Well, you’re probably not alone, as Big Ange lasted just 39 days as the boss of Forest. Just 19 minutes after the Tricky Trees fell 3-0 to Chelsea at home, the club officially announced his dismissal.

His time at the City Ground goes down as the second shortest stint in Premier League history, after only big Sam Allardyce, who led Leeds United, for 30 days in 2023. Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, their highest finish since 1994-95, are now squarely in relegation zone.

After securing European football for the first time in 30 years last season, they are now 18th in the table, and on to their third manager of the season. This is a complete mess that absolutely nobody expected.

The managerial search now begins at the City Ground.

