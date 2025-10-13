World Cup Qualifiers are wrapping up today and tomorrow, meaning the October international break is now winding down. So yes, it’s already time to preview the next weekend’s Premier League action. Chelsea notched a very nice win over Liverpool, heading into the FIFA window, and they’ll now look to keep that positive momentum going into the next clash, a trip to Nottingham Forest. The Blues are getting a lot of their guys back this week, and thus, manager Enzo Maresca will have a lot of choices to make with his team selection on Saturday.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct 18, 2025, 12:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 49%, Draw 26%, Nottingham Forest win 25%

Premier League position: Chelsea 7th, 11 pts, Nottingham Forest 17th 5 pts

There are a lot of different ways that he could go with it, but this is what we came up with. We’ll adjust this, as the week goes on, should anything happen injury wise with the international competitions.

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI at Nottingham Forest

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella; Malo Gusto, Moises Caicedo; Estevao Willian, Enzo Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

