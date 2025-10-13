Chelsea will come out of the October international break with a sneaky challenging matchup at the Tricky Trees of Nottingham Forest. Over the weekend, the Blues picked up a new injury/fitness concern in Enzo Fernandez. The transfer fee record setting midfielder has some knee inflammation, and he’ll be touch-and-go for this one.

The same goes for Cole Palmer, Reece James, Andrey Santos, Tosin Adarabioyo and Wesley Fofana. All could play on Saturday, but we’ll just have to wait and see as the next weekend draws closer.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct 18, 2025, 12:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 49%, Draw 26%, Nottingham Forest win 25%

Premier League position: Chelsea 7th, 11 pts, Nottingham Forest 17th 5 pts

Blues Team News

Trevoh Chalobah should come back into the team, as he’s now finished serving his suspension. Mykhailo Mudryk remains suspended while Liam Delap, Dario Essugo and Levi Colwill remain out as long-term injury absentees. Now, as for the touch-and-go, 50/50 proposition, “late fitness test” guys.

We start with Enzo, who has inflammation on the linings of the synovial joints in his knee. He might be okay, but we’ll learn more as the week goes on.

Fofana is coming out of concussion protocol, and by now, he should be available. Palmer is coming back from a groin injury, which the club is treating very conservatively.

His minutes are being managed, so the international break came at a great time for him. As for James, the team captain is dealing with an unspecified knock, so he might be okay for this one. Santos has an unspecified condition, so we don’t know if he’ll be back or not here.

Adarabioyo has a calf problem, according to manager Enzo Maresca, who also said the Japanese defender would be out until the internationals, but not longer than that. So he should be fine here.

