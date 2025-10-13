Enzo Fernandez Suffers Knee Problem, Returns Early to Chelsea

Midfield maestro Enzo Fernandez has left Argentina national team camp early, due to an injury/fitness concern. The good news is that the situation doesn’t sound too serious. It’s hard to say whether or not Enzo is “a doubt” for Saturday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Fernandez is reportedly suffering from “synovitis in his right knee,” which is a form of inflammation.

Chelsea FC at Nottingham Forest

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct 18, 2025, 12:30pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Injury Updates Team News Starting Lineup Prediction

Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 49%, Draw 26%, Nottingham Forest win 25%

Premier League position: Chelsea 7th, 11 pts, Nottingham Forest 17th 5 pts

Synovitis is the medical term for inflammation of the membrane that line synovial joints. So the most important thing for Enzo Fernandez right now is rest. After all, he’s been logging some major minutes for the Blues this season, and he could use some time off. Chelsea’s trip to the Tricky Trees is the first match on the Premier League docket next weekend.

However, we still have five full days until the match kicks off, so that is plenty of time to get that knee inflammation resolved.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

