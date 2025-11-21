Manchester United hosts Everton in a matchup of two sides that met in the Premier League Summer Series. During that collection of preseason friendlies, United looked the best side of the four participating. Given that, it was quite surprising to see United get off to such a slow start this season. Meanwhile Everton FC came out of the gates hot, but has since then come back down to Earth.

Meanwhile United turned their season around, and now find themselves contending for a spot in UEFA competition next season.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Monday Nov. 24 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Preview Content: Man United Team News

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Everton FC

Injury Reports: Man United Everton FC

Google Result Probability: Man United win 55% Draw 24% Everton FC win 21%

Premier League Form, Standings: Man United WWWDD, 7th, 18 pts Everton FC WLLDW 13th, 15 pts

A home win here, on Monday night football, would certainly help with that momentum.

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI vs Everton FC

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Diogo Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories