Manchester United had been in a pretty good spot lately, fitness wise, as they played their last handful matches with few injury unavailabilites. That has certainly changed now, with big money summer signing Benjamin Sesko set to miss a few weeks, due to a knee injury that he suffered in the draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

“It’s not that serious,” Amorim said to reporters, in reference to the Slovenian striker a few hours ago.

“Have to be careful. In a few weeks, expect to have him. Maguire is not ready. Kobbie Mainoo didn’t train today but we hope he will (on Saturday).”

Regarding the aforementioned Harry Maguire, he’s dealing with a thigh injury. As for Mainoo, he’s recovering from a knock. Also, Lisandro Martinez is easing his way back in from a longer-term knee injury. So when will Sesko return?

The hope is that Sesko will get back right around the time that Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) and Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast) are departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, a tournament which commences on December 21.

Amorim added: “More or less at the same time (they leave), I don’t want to say for sure, but when they are going to the camp I expect to have Ben back.”

