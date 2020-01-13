Bruno Fernandes Reportedly Drawing Closer to Manchester United Move

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes was potentially in line to join Manchester United this past summer, but for whatever reason, Old Trafford just didn’t get their ducks in a row to make it happen. Now here we are in the January window, and it appears the Fernandes acquisition may actually come to fruition.
According to various outlets, all across the world, United are closing in on a deal for Fernandes. How close? Depends on who you talk to and how recently updated the report is. However, Sporting manager Silas is already speaking about preparing for life after Fernandes.
Significant progress was made during Friday's meeting between #mufc and Sporting officials. There is an agreement over Bruno Fernandes' valuation #mulive [duncan castles, @TransferPodcast]
Bruno Fernandes | ‘Imminent’ – Monday morning updates from Portugal on Manchester United move.
A mixed bag, but generally positive. Benfica match potentially an irritant, although that likely depends on #MUFC https://t.co/2s9gYmkTDl pic.twitter.com/vDVGUWe9hg
He said (via Sky Sports): “I can’t guarantee any of these things because I don’t know. Bruno is a huge player and all players like him have a lot of market. I don’t like to think about it, but I’ll be thinking of alternatives in case Bruno leaves.
“I hope it doesn’t happen, but we have to start thinking that.”
Meanwhile The Guardian reports that United are firming up their interest, and they cite a valuation “keen on a move priced at around €70m (£60m).”
Without a doubt, Bruno Fernandes fits United’s biggest area of need, as the midfielder position group has seen a drop off in quality and is currently ravaged by injury.
Fernandes reportedly agreed to join Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, but Sporting blocked it. He’d also been heavy linked to Real Madris during the summer transfer window as well.
Watch this space, because things could escalate quickly. Fernandes was one of the names most heavily linked to United this past summer. His name popped up a lot during the summer silly season.
