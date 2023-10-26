Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez missed out on Manchester City’s 2-1 win over Young Boys in the UEFA Champions League last night, due to some unspecified, and probably less than serious fitness issues. Pep Guardiola admitted as much after the match.

“We played seven new players because some were tired,” said the Manchester City manager. “Phil had a little problem, Julian could not play 90 minutes. We don’t have a huge squad but I rely on them a lot and they played really good.”

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Oct 29, 4:30pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: United City

Team News: United City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Odds/Probability: United Win 4/1, 20% | City 8/13, 61.9% | Draw 3/1, 25%

Table Position: United 8th, 15 pts City 2nd, 21 pts

Premier League Form: United WWLWL City WLLWW

With a very quick turnaround to the Manchester Derby, it is safe to say that both Foden and Alvarez are doubts for this one. Unless this coy gamesmanship on the part of Pep? You never really know until kickoff.

Otherwise City have no fitness concerns here, with Kevin de Bruyne of course remaining out until 2024. And then you have Manuel Akanji, who will miss out due to suspension, after his sending off in the win over Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend.

So City have a pretty close to fit squad now, and they’ll need all hands on deck when they enter what will certainly be a raucous and high-spirited atmosphere. All Manchester derbies are fiercely contested and highly emotional!

