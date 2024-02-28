If ever there were a Manchester Derby that City might overlook, it’s this one. Still alive in three different competitions and ultra-focused on defending their treble, a visit from the league’s sixth place team may not really inspire them all too much right now.

That’s because Manchester City might overlook United a bit, as the much bigger Premier League clash, against Liverpool, looms the following weekend.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: March. 3, 3:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Probability: United Win 10% | City win 75% | Draw 15%

Table Position: United 6th, 44 pts City 2nd, 59 pts

Premier League Form: Man United LWWW Man City WWDWW

According to Erling Haaland however, Man City are as sharp and focused as ever. Or at least he is.

I am getting back to my best,” Haaland said to ITV afterwards.

“Finally I am feeling good. It’s an amazing feeling. It’s coming, we’re coming. Exciting times ahead. We are ready to attack.”

You are now all on notice; I guess.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Man United

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Rodri; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories