It is very rare to see the name Erling Haaland in a team news article. The big Norwegian scoring machine is very durable and reliable. He rarely ever gets injured, and that’s a big reason why he’s Ballon d’Or level right now.

Actually, he’s more than that, he’s also, potentially, poised to become the best pure scorer ever. But he might not get to tack on to his goal tally come Tuesday.

UCL G Matchday 4 of 6 FYIs

Young Boys at Manchester City

Group F Kickoff: Tues Nov 7, 8pm, The Etihad

Man City Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Group Form, Standing: Manchester City 1st, 9 pts, WWW Young Boys 3rd,1 pt, LDL

Man City Team News

That’s because Haaland twisted his ankle in the rout of AFC Bournemouth yesterday, and saw himself forced off at the break. He’s not officially ruled out, but given how Man City are doing in the UEFA Champions League right now (see above), and how much lower in quality Young Boys are, he likely won’t be risked.

City have a second new injury concern in full back Sergio Gomez, who out of the squad and seen on crutches at the weekend. That’s due to an unspecified injury sustained in training.

Kevin De Bruyne remains out until early 2024, and that complains the City fitness updates for this midweek UCL clash in which City are heavily favored.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram

Related Posts via Categories