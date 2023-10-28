Marcus Rashford a ‘dangerous’ Scoring Threat Says Kyle Walker

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford may be having a down year, but he still has the respect of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker. Ahead of the 191st Manchester Derby, Walker praised the ability and skill set of his national teammate, calling him “dangerous” to go up against, and a “threat” to score.

Rashford was United’s leading scorer (30 goals across all comps) and Player of The Season last term, but he’s really sputtering now.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Oct 29, 4:30pm, Old Trafford

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Odds/Probability: United Win 4/1, 20% | City 8/13, 61.9% | Draw 3/1, 25%

He has just the one single goal, in a dozen appearances, thus far.

I think Marcus has shown over the years that he’s the sort of player who can create problems for any side if they don’t match him,” Walker said to the media on the eve of derby.

He’s been important for both United and England since he was a teenager because of the threat he offers to any team he’s in.

“He’s got a lot of different qualities, and we know he can be dangerous at the weekend.”

Marcus Rashford and United are heavy underdogs in the derby, but we’ll see. They do have the home pitch advantage and they have won three in a row across all competitions.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

