Manchester United welcomed back seven players from extended holiday this week, and some of them should feature in the Community Shield on Saturday. The group, consisting of those who served their countries in the 2024 European Championships and Copa America, includes Joshua Zirkzee, the first of United’s two summer signings.

Saturday might bring the debut of Zirkzee in a United shirt, although you can be fairly confident that it won’t be in a starting role.

FA Community Shield FYIs

Manchester derby “curtain raiser”

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 10, 6pm BST, Wembley Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Man City Man United Part 1 Man United Part 2

Starting XI Predictions: Man City Man United

Latest Transfer Talk: Man City Man United

Watch: ITV 1, ITVX and STV (UK), ESPN+ (USA) DAZN (Canada)

Despite the side’s obvious lack of depth at the striker position, United will ease the Dutchman into it. No team has more all-time Community Shield wins (21) and appearances (30) than United, with their last triumph in this format coming in 2016. While they are obviously the underdogs here to City, they beat the odds to best City in the FA Cup this past May, so don’t count them out.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Man City (Community Shield)

Andre Onana; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Harry Amass; Casemiro, Scott McTominay; Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, Jadon Sancho; Marcus Rashford

