Man United Team News vs Man City: Yoro, Hojlund, Evans, Lindelof

Manchester United seem to be picking up right where they left off, in terms of the injury crisis, from last season. We’re still a couple weeks from the start of the season, and yet they have already lost the services of central defender Leny Yoro (foot fracture) and striker Rasmus Hojlund (hamstring strain) for an extended period of time.

Yoro is probably, the words of Wycleaf Jean, “gone till November” while Hojlund likely won’t feature again until after the September internationals.

Man United Team News

Elsewhere Jonny Evans has an undisclosed illness with manager Erik ten Hag saying over the weekend: “we also had to sub Jonny at half-time because he was ill.” over the weekend.

He is a doubt, as is his fellow central defender Victor Lindelof (precautionary reasons). Ten Hag said of the Swede: “Victor [was] a precaution. So, yeah, there are some injuries, but we have to see how bad it will be.”

Meanwhile Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot could feature here for United, having returning to training sessions in midweek.

The Portugese duo are two of the seven players that were on extended holiday after featuring for their respective countries at the Euros and Copa America.

