Ahead of the next edition of the Manchester Derby, there is a special event for Manchester City supporters in my home region of Chicago. (Where Manchester City played Borussia Dortmund in a friendly, in 2018). The Champions 4-in-a-row Trophy Tour will be in the city of Chicago, Illinois, USA, from today until Sunday.

City fans all across Chicagoland can some see and selfie with the Premier League, Club World Cup and Community Shield trophies that were won last season.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun, Dec 15, 4:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Probability: United Win 19% | City Win 61% | Draw 20%

Club legend Shaun Wright-Phillips (who would also go on to become a legend in the American top flight of Major League Soccer) commented: “It’s great to visit the U.S. again after a very successful pre-season tour this summer. We’re looking forward to seeing our fan base in Canada across the weekend, accumulating in the Manchester Derby on Sunday at Moonlight Studios.”

So with that all said, let’s just get to the started lineup prediction.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction (Manchester Derby)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, Josko Gvardiol; Kevin De Bruyne, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Matheus Nunes; Erling Haaland

