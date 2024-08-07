Man United Team News vs Man City: Malacia, Maguire, Fish

You may be wondering what is going with Manchester United left back Tyrell Malacia, who missed last season due to a knee injury. His lack of a presence is so extreme that it has become a running joke among United’s fan base on social media.

“Tyrell is now in a good place,” manager Erik ten Hag said over the weekend.

“But he is not here [in the USA] because I only took players who could play games or be available for team training. He is not that far [off], but he is now in a progress situation. I think it would be possible [for him to be available] in two months.”

So with that timeline, the next time he could feature again might be after the October internationals. Elsewhere Harry Maguire missed out on the preseason loss to Liverpool, due to precautionary reasons. Said Ten Hag: “Pre-season is always tough. But, yeah, Harry, as a precaution, we leave him out.”

And then finally, youngster Will Fish is a doubt for the Community Shield as well. “Always, we have to see what has gone on,” said Ten Hag.

“The assessment, of course, with Will, is it’s an impact injury.”

