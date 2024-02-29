Man United Team News vs Man City: Maguire, Hojlund, Martial

Harry Maguire was a last minute scratch for Manchester United, entering their 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest tonight. Bruno Fernandes and Raphael Varane were also doubts entering the FA Cup round of 16 clash, but ended up not just playing, but starting.

“Harry Maguire will not be available,” United manager Erik ten Hag said. “Bruno is doubtful. Also, Rapha Varane is doubtful. We have to watch and see what we will have and then pick a team, with the aim of course (of winning).”

Elsewhere United are limited when it comes to selection in the back for the Manchester derby, with Lisandro Martinez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia all a part of the injured list.

Elsewhere United do not have a true striker fit right now, but there remains hope that Rasmus Hojlund will be back in action before the March international break commences.

As for Anthony Martial, he is a non-factor, even when fit, as he’s only started five Premier League games this season. However, United really need him right now, and once again, he’s injured.

There is a lot of conflicting reports out there as to when he’ll return.

Some say mid-late April. Others say mid-March. Just about everyone agrees this match will come too soon though.

