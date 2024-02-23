Manchester United Injury Updates: Rasmus Hojlund, Luke Shaw

As Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag revealed earlier today, Rasmus Hojlund is out for a couple/maybe a few weeks with an unspecified muscular injury. As has been widely reported over the past few days, Luke Shaw is out with a leg injury for the rest of the season.

Shaw’s injury is so serious that he could even miss out on Euro 2024.

Fulham FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Feb. 24, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Content: On-the-pitch Team News Off-the-pitch Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Man United 6th, 44 pts Fulham 12th, 29 pts

Form Guide: Man United WWWWD Fulham LWDDL

Result Probability: Man United 62% Fulham 17% Draw 21%

Now United will be without a recognized striker or left back for the time being starting with tomorrow’s league fixture against Fulham.

“[Injuries] are an issue but other clubs have this and we have to deal with this,” said Ten Hag at his new conference today. “I feel we can deal with it better but it’s an issue with the depth of the squad.”

In regards to Rasmus Hojlund, Ten Hag said the following: “It’s a small injury, two to three weeks. That’s what happened, that is the risk of playing at high intensity and training. It’s not a big injury but he has to wait now for two or three weeks.”

On the topic of Shaw, the club released the following statement: “Luke Shaw has sustained a muscle injury and will be out for an extended period. Further assessment is still needed to determine the severity but we expect him to be absent for a few months.”

In addition to the two aforementioned long-term injuries that we just covered, United continue to be without the likes of Lisandro Martínez, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tyrell Malacia and Mason Mount for the time being. None of them seem to be returning any time soon either.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories