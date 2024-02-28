Jack Grealish Injured Again Ahead of Manchester Derby

Jack Grealish is suffering through a very rough season, as the injury bug keeps coming back for more bites. In the 6-2 FA Cup 5th round win over Luton Town, the English winger suffered a groin injury, and there is no timeline for his return.

“I didn’t speak to doctors but I think he complained a bit about the groin,” said City manager Pep Guardiola.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: March. 3, 3:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Probability: United Win 10% | City win 75% | Draw 15%

Table Position: United 6th, 44 pts City 2nd, 59 pts

Premier League Form: Man United LWWW Man City WWDWW

Man City Team News

“Maybe a little bit similar. He felt really good but unfortunately was injured again at the beginning of the game. It’s been a tough season for him, has to recover well and help us when he’s able to come back.”

Jack Grealish joined City from Aston Villa in 2021 for $126m (£100m/€117m). The deal made him the first 100M GBP English born player ever. However, City are just not getting any ROI from him this year, due to all his injuries.

He is expected to miss the Manchester Derby on Sunday, and quite possibly, the major crunch clash with Liverpool the following weekend. Beyond that, who knows. Josko Gvardiol is the only other fitness concern for City right now, but he is on the mend, and could be in contention for Sunday.

He’s good too,” Guardiola said about Gvardiol and his foot injury.

“I don’t know [if he will play]. He’s training without much pain. Still, he didn’t train with us, but he’s on the verge to come back. Training this afternoon, but I think everybody’s fine.”

