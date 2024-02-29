Man United somehow someway found a lone goal today, in their striker-less attack, and that was enough to get past Nottingham Forest. The FA Cup round of 16 win means that United will now face arch-rivals Liverpool in the quarterfinals. More on that here.

That certain to be epic clash can wait on the backburner for now, as the Manchester Derby beckons.

Manchester Derby FYIs

Kickoff: March. 3, 3:30pm, Etihad Stadium

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Man City

Team News: Man United Man City

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Probability: United Win 10% | City win 75% | Draw 15%

Table Position: United 6th, 44 pts City 2nd, 59 pts

Premier League Form: Man United LWWW Man City WWDWW

Manager Erik ten Hag utilized defensive/central midfielder Sofyan Amrabat at left back today, and that seems like a decent idea for combatting the LB injury crisis. Just like have they no healthy recognized striker on the active roster, they also have no active, fully fit left back.

But as the late Donald Rumsfeld once said “you go to war with the army you have, not the army you wish you had.”

Man United Starting XI Prediction at Man City

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Amad Diallo, Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

